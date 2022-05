Our regional operations

We are a high-technology company at the leading edge of digital immersion offering a comprehensive portfolio of training and operational support solutions across multi-domain operations – air, land, maritime, space and cyber – in addition to serving governments and public safety organizations. Importantly, we serve our global defense and security customers through regional operations the United States, Canada, United Kingdom and Europe, Indo-Pacific and the Middle East -- all of which leverage the full breadth of CAE’s capabilities, technologies and solutions. Our regional operations with global reach help grow local knowledge and industrial capabilities in the locations where we operate while contributing to national safety and security.